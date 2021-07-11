Two people have been arrested in the wake of a horrifying homophobic attack that has shaken the city.

After a terrible homophobic attack that left a young guy frightened for his life, two people have been arrested.

Aodhán Benson, 24, from Belfast, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning in Liverpool city centre by a group of males who hurled homophobic obscenities at him.

A man approached the Liverpool Hope University graduate and his friends at the top of Bold Street, he claims.

The man took issue with Aodhán’s calling him ‘love,’ according to Aodhán, who studied Spanish and French for a teaching certificate.

“He went, ‘Love, why would you say ‘love’?” he told the ECHO. Love is something only f*****s would say. And I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m a f*****.’ ‘You’re a what?’ he said. “I’m a f*****,” I said, “and I’m not embarrassed to say it.”

According to the graduate, he told the man to ‘f*** off.’ Aodhán explained: “‘Don’t talk to me like that, you f***** c, you gay f** c***,’ he yelled. Then he punched me in the face. Now that I have to fully raise my hands, I strike him.

“As if I wasn’t going to stand there and take it. But then two of his pals showed there, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, I can’t strike all three of them.’

Aodhán explained: “It was terrifying because I was thinking to myself, “Oh my god, what if I die?” while all three of them were striking me.

A 43-year-old man from Liverpool was detained on suspicion of Section 47 Assault after witness and CCTV inquiries.

A 33-year-old Sefton man has been detained on suspicion of Section 47 Assault as well as possession of a Class A narcotic.

They are being held in custody while detectives question them.

Aodhán was rushed to the hospital with a smashed lip, black eye, swollen nose, and a cut above his eye.

Col Rooney, Chief Inspector, stated: “This was a heinous crime that left a young guy shaken and hurt. Despite the fact that we have made arrests, we will continue to investigate the attack.

“We suspect that, in addition to physical violence, homophobic comments were aimed towards the victim, and we are investigating. The summary comes to a close.