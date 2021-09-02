Two people drowned in a New York basement when the city was flooded.

After Storm Ida dumped torrential rain on New York City, three individuals perished in their houses in Queens and a man was found dead in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Hurricane Ida’s remnants, now a tropical storm, made landfall in New York City on Wednesday evening, bringing high gusts, torrential rains, floods, and a tornado warning, forcing residents to seek shelter as subway stations and highways were inundated.

Following allegations on Twitter that individuals were trapped in basements in New York City following heavy rain, the city’s police department confirmed to NBC New York that three people died as a result of the flooding in Queens.

They verified that a male, 22, and a woman, 45, were discovered dead in the basement of their home in Jamaica, Queens, on Wednesday evening, and that another lady, 48, was discovered dead in her apartment near the Horace Harding Expressway on Grand Central Parkway.

Another man was discovered dead in his basement in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, while videos published on Twitter showed homes being flooded as a result of Storm Ida’s torrential rain.

#BREAKING Flood waves sweep through apartments in New York City in this shocking footage.

#Manhattan I #NewYorkCity

As millions of people prepare for the deadly rains in New Jersey and New York City, reports of catastrophic flash flooding have emerged. pic. twitter.com/0Y2170sgKo

September 2, 2021 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts)

A massive amount of water came through the door of an apartment, fully flooding the resident’s hallway, according to a video provided by Raws Alerts with the title “scary footage shows flood waters smashing through residences in New York City.”

Another user recorded video of her basement bathroom in Brooklyn being flooded by the storm, with enormous volumes of water pouring into her home through the toilet.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had already warned citizens to stay indoors throughout the storm, declared a state of emergency for the region just before midnight in response to the extreme weather.

Nearly a half-hour before midnight, de Blasio tweeted, “I’m announcing a state of emergency in New York City tonight.” “We’re in the midst of a historic weather event tonight, with record-breaking temperatures. This is a condensed version of the information.