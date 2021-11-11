Two people are arrested after a ‘F—k Biden’ sign sparks an argument during a Veterans Day ceremony.

After a fight over one of the men’s “F—k Biden” placard, two men were issued a ticket and summons at a Virginia Veterans Day ceremony.

On Thursday, Virginia Capitol Police detained two men, accusing one of them of parking in a two-way zone and issuing a summons for disorderly conduct to the other. Both were permitted to depart on their own own, however one of them may face extra charges.

Shortly after a Veterans Day service began, Ronald Hedlund, 60, came at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. According to the Virginia Capitol Police, Hedlund drove his pickup truck across a sidewalk and parked in a prohibited area near the base of the memorial amphitheater.

Hedlund had a flag on the bed of his truck that screamed, “F—k Biden,” in reference to Vice President Joe Biden. Biden, whose son Beau served in the military, went to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, nearly 100 miles distant, for Veterans Day services.

Capitol Police asked Hedlund to move his truck because it was “very conspicuous” to those attending the Veterans Day ceremony in Richmond. The 60-year-old objected, questioning the Capitol Police’s right to order him to leave the area.

Colonel Anthony S. Pike, the agency’s chief, said in a statement that “Capitol Police personnel made every effort to de-escalate the situation and enable the ceremony to conclude first and without interruption.” “We respect a person’s right to free expression, but when they refuse to cooperate with our efforts to de-escalate the situation, we are left with few options.” Capitol Police stayed with Hedlund until the ceremony ended, fearing that if they intervened further, the ceremony would be disrupted.

Carl Grunow, 58, a veteran himself, approached the truck after the ceremony and climbed into the bed. He attempted to conceal the flag with his suit jacket, but was apprehended by Capitol Police and issued a notice for disorderly behavior.

Grunow was led to his car and allowed to leave the memorial by officers. There was no physical contact between the two males, according to Capitol Police.

“I commend our officers’ efforts to persuade Mr. Hedlund to quit. This is a condensed version of the information.