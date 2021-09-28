Two Oregon children see their mother being mauled to death by a dog.

Two children in Oregon observed a pit bull mix dog attack on their mother, which resulted in her death. The dog was eventually shot dead by an officer.

The incident occurred on September 24. Amber LaBelle, 42, was attacked in her Myrtle Point condominium by a dog. The dog belonged to a Springfield woman, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, but it was in LaBell’s apartment when a man named Jeremy Robertson, who was caring for the canine, brought it over, according to KOIN.

That morning, Robertson left LaBell’s apartment to perform an errand, locking the dog in a bedroom. Josef Dieckman, LaBelle’s ex-boyfriend, brought their two children over for a visit after he departed, according to the article.

LaBelle opened the door to the bedroom at some time and was mauled by the dog.

Her two children, ages 8 and 5, were present when the incident occurred.

One of the kids rushed to a neighbor and got assistance. A neighbor was able to remove the dog away from LaBelle while another assisted her.

The dog tried to get free from the neighbor and attack LaBelle when officers arrived. According to the report, one officer shot and killed the dog.

The 120-pound dog had a history of aggressiveness, according to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier. It is believed to have attacked two youngsters in Springfield in July, according to officials. LaBelle was unaware of the dog’s violent past.

In an interview with KEZI, Dieckman said, “There is no way, even if she was watching it, that she would’ve willfully and knowingly allowed a terrible dog, a violent dog, into her space not only with the kids there but around herself.”

LaBelle was transported to a Springfield hospital. She died on Saturday as a result of her injuries. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. After the investigation is completed, it will be determined whether any criminal charges should be made.

A 70-year-old man from Alabama was killed by a pit bull last week. When police arrived, the dog was near the victim. The man was sent to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The officers tazed the dog, but it managed to get away. They went on the lookout for the dog, which was subsequently discovered dead after being hit by a vehicle.