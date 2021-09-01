Two of the most wanted individuals in the North West could be in Liverpool.

Two men who live in or have ties to Merseyside have eluded police, and officials are now appealing to the public for assistance in locating them.

Lancashire Police are looking for Robert Highton, 47, of Abbeywood, Skelmersdale, on suspicion of wounding.

The police would also like to talk with him about an incident on July 21 at Skelmersdale Fire Station in Digmoor Road, where a police car was damaged.

Highton is characterized as being Caucasian, 5ft 6in tall, with a medium frame, brown eyes, and short dark-brown hair.

Lancashire Police are also looking for Shaun Rimmer, 28, in connection with a burglary on August 16.

The 28-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with wavy dark-brown hair and a goatee, with ties to Leyland and Liverpool.

Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, and Clayton-le-Woods are among places where he has ties.

As part of Operation Hunter, a probe targeting the county’s most wanted individuals, Lancashire Police have sought the public for assistance in locating Highton and Rimmer.

More than 250 warrants have been executed across Lancashire since the operation began in July.

Anyone with information on Highton’s whereabouts should call 101 or 01695 566160. You can also send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]

Call 101 or email [email protected] if you have any information on Rimmer.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.