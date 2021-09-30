Two new players have been added to Liverpool’s roster, and four things have been seen in training.

Liverpool have increased their training in preparation for a crucial Premier League match against Manchester City this weekend.

After a Champions League match against Porto on Tuesday night, the Reds return to domestic action on Sunday.

Here are some of the things we saw during Liverpool’s most recent training session.

Jurgen Klopp is known for giving young players opportunities, and two of them were spotted in the most recent training images.

On Thursday, midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner and left defender James Norris both participated in first team training.

Dixon-Bonner has already played a few times this season, and Norris, 18, signed a new long-term contract at the end of August.

Naby Keita, a midfielder, returned to training earlier this week and was named to the travelling team for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Porto.

The Guinea international was an unused replacement at the Estadio do Dragao, but he will be hoping to play when Liverpool hosts Manchester City on Sunday.

Keita was a doubt for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s side after being substituted at half-time in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City last week.

On Thursday, though, he was photographed being put through his paces when he fought Dixon-Bonner, a 20-year-old.

Thiago Alcantara is also a significant question for City this weekend, according to Klopp, although unlike Keita, who returned slightly earlier than expected, the Spain international is still out with a calf injury.

In Liverpool’s win against Crystal Palace earlier this month, the midfielder was replaced just after 60 minutes.

Last week, Klopp revealed that Thiago will have to wait a little longer: “Probably after the international break. I don’t believe anything can be done sooner, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Due to the unavailability of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp will have a selection headache this weekend.

The defender is currently out with a groin injury and will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City.

Midweek, James Milner stepped in as a replacement against Porto, while Joe Gomez came on as a second-half substitute.

Klopp has also been buoyed by the return of Neco Williams, who made 14 first-team appearances last season across all competitions.