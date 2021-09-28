Two new national champions have been crowned at Everton Red Triangle gym.

Two of the finest amateurs from the century-old historic Everton Red Triangle gym, Tony Preston and Alfie Satchell, won National titles in Newcastle over the weekend.

Tony Preston, 12, won the Male Cadet Under 44kg Championships by defeating Newark’s James Jordan in the final, while Alfie Satchell, 13, won the Male Class A Under 32kg Championships by defeating Isaac Ward (Ward Deagnans).

“Tony was brilliant!” trainer Paul Stevenson said of his students. He drew a particularly difficult draw and had to fight his way to the top of the competition. He was a little inexperienced going in because he is still new to the sport, and he was pitted against regional champions from all across the country, but he was brave and didn’t let anything get to him. His last opponent was a giant in comparison to him, yet he boxed well and won.

“Alfie had a fantastic tournament as well. He fights at a lighter weight and had a bye to the semi-finals, where he defeated a good kid, and then went on to win in the final.”

Alfie’s father, Kevin, was a British, Commonwealth, and European flyweight champion from Liverpool.

Kevin, Alfie’s father, was also taught by Stevenson as an amateur and throughout his professional career, when he retired unbeaten in 2016.

Paul is now teaching his son at the same age that his father started boxing.

“Alfie is a very different warrior than his father,” Paul explained. “Kev was more of a hunt-and-kill warrior, whereas Alfie is more of a boxer.”

Paul also praised the other coaches who traveled to the Vertu Motors Arena on September 25, saying, “We had a whole team of coaches there, with Anthony Humphries – a former amateur boxer for the club – my brother Michael Stevenson, Kevin Satchell, and four other coaches who really put a lot of time into training the amateurs.” Joan Stevenson, our Chairman, who organizes everything behind the scenes.”

Both amateur and professional boxers train at the popular Albion Street gym.