Two more Starbucks locations have still to vote on whether or not to unionize.

Workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize on Thursday, making it the first Starbucks in the United States to do so if the National Labor Relations Board approves their request.

The board said the first business voted 19-8 in support of unionization, however it is still tallying results from two more stores in the vicinity.

The three stores in the Buffalo region began their unionization efforts in August, when they submitted petitions with the board.

Workers at the large coffee shop chain currently “have no say,” according to Casey Moore, a union organizer and Starbucks employee.

“Right now, we don’t have any responsibility,” Moore added. “With a union, we’ll be able to sit down at the table and say, ‘This is what we want,'” says the author. Employees at the three Buffalo stores began voting by mail in November to determine if Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, should be their representative.

The certification process at the labor board is likely to take about a week. Starbucks has historically opposed labor unionization, claiming that interacting directly with employees is the most effective method.

Starbucks will have to begin “collective bargaining” with Workers United and the stores if the board verifies the ballots, according to Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab. Discussing pay, working conditions, and benefits is part of this.

Yes votes could hasten unionization attempts at other Starbucks locations in the United States. Three more Buffalo stores, as well as one in Mesa, Arizona, have already filed petitions with the labor board to hold their own union elections. Those cases are still in the works.

Workers in the Buffalo area claim that Starbucks locations had long-standing issues like as understaffing and malfunctioning equipment prior to the outbreak. They want more say in how money is spent and how the store is run.

Starbucks argues that working directly with its employees, whom it refers to as “partners,” is the best way to run its 8,000 company-owned outlets in the United States. According to Starbucks, many staff in the Buffalo area work at multiple locations depending on demand, and the company wants to be able to shift them between locations.

Starbucks requested that the labor board hold a single vote with all 20 of its Buffalo-area stores, but the board declined, stating that store-by-store ballots were reasonable under the circumstances.