Two months after giving birth to her son, a young mother dies.

After testing positive for coronavirus while pregnant, a young mother who “brightened everyone’s day” died two months after giving birth to her baby.

After being taken for an emergency c-section, Natalie Forshaw, 30, gave birth to her newborn boy, Caleb.

The new mother, however, had to stay at St Mary’s hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the MEN.

She was treated in Manchester Royal Infirmary’s Intensive Care Unit but died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Natalie, a beautician and hairdresser from Burnage, had exhibited signs of improvement in mid-December, giving her family reason to hope.

“Natalie was at home when she initially became ill,” her mother, Bernie Wilton, said.

“We took her to the doctor because she was pregnant, and her oxygen levels were quite low.” She was experiencing severe chest pains.

“She went to the hospital, where the baby was born, but Natalie was taken to intensive care.”

“For a week, she couldn’t see Caleb.”

Natalie was thrown into a drug-induced coma just days after giving birth as part of her treatment. However, a blood clot was discovered inside her heart in mid-November.

The clot broke up towards the end of November and traveled to her lungs, putting her in severe condition.

Her mother and Caleb’s father, Jay Hurst, were only allowed to visit her in the intensive care unit for ten to fifteen minutes each day.

Her condition had worsened by December 6, and her family was told there was nothing more that could be done a few days later.

The young mother showed some signs of improvement less than a week later.

“I was seated with her and she started to blink, she is starting to come around… then when I spoke about baby Caleb she sobbed… all the staff were clapping and so pleased for her… she is well looked for… she is fighting,” her mother wrote on social media at the time.

Natalie’s condition astounded physicians, and her mother said she was being dubbed “the ICU celebrity” since so many nurses and doctors were rooting for her.

Natalie, however, experienced a big setback on December 20 when her heart stopped working and she had to be hospitalized. “The summary has come to an end.”