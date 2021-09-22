Two Mississippi men take a joyride in a car with a “Free Car” sign and discover a body in the trunk.

Two Mississippi men took a joyride in a “free automobile,” only to discover a dead corpse in the trunk.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart told WLBT-TV that the guys found the car in Byram at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the keys inside and a “free car” sign on the windshield.

The men then took the car for a joyride and discovered the body inside the trunk when they arrived at their destination.

Officials are now investigating how the corpse wound up in the trunk of the car. Anthony Mccrillis, 34, has recently been identified as the body. The body, which had no clothes on, had been there for several days, Stuart told WLBT-TV.

Byram Police Chief David Errington told the newspaper, “He was identified through his tattoos and established his identity through his close family.” “It was definitely there all day long till 6 p.m.,” Errington noted.

“I assumed someone was coming down to sell it. We purchase a large number of automobiles. I assumed someone was driving down to sell it and it broke down on them. It never occurred to me that something like that might happen.”

Mccrillis was last seen alive just a few days ago, according to Errington. He stated, “We do know that our victim was alive at 9 p.m. on Friday night.” “He was captured on a surveillance camera at his home.”

Mccrillis’ body showed no signs of trauma, according to Errington, and the car is being examined for evidence. An autopsy will be performed to ascertain the cause of death of the man. As of Tuesday, Copiah County sheriff Byron Swilley informed The News & Observer that the individuals in the car were not facing charges.

Swilley told The News & Observer, “We believe the body was already in the car when the two guys got control of it.”

