Two million persons with a driver’s license have received a £1,000 warning from Martin Lewis.

To avoid a £1,000 punishment, Martin Lewis is asking drivers to check their licenses now.

In the most recent issue of the Money Saving Expert newsletter, the finance guru delivered the warning.

He explained that photocard driver’s licenses are only valid for ten years, therefore drivers should double-check the date on their license to ensure it is still valid.

HSBC is offering a substantial monetary incentive to encourage individuals to transfer accounts.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) provided motorists whose licenses expired between February 1 and December 31 2020 an automatic 11-month extension due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Money Saving Expert also advised drivers whose licenses expire in December 2020 to renew as soon as possible because the automatic extension period has elapsed.

He stated, ” “Every ten years, the photographs on a driver’s license must be updated (no matter how young you look).

“The photo expiry date is printed on section 4b on the front of the card, and it is the one you require.

“Driving with an expired license can result in a fine of up to £1,000 if you don’t renew when your automatic extension expires.”

In addition to the fee, drivers may receive three to six penalty points on their license, according to the DVLA, and it is critical that drivers update their licenses to ensure their identity is not used illegally.

According to a spokeswoman, “Because appearances can vary over time, photocard licenses must be renewed every ten years.

“This is to ensure that the police and other enforcement agencies have the best possible photo to help them correctly identify whether a driver’s license is being used fraudulently, and thus help prevent driving license impersonation – stopping disqualified and potentially dangerous drivers from taking to our roads.”

According to the DVLA, up to 2 million licenses in the UK are out of date, and Martin asked individuals to pay the renewal cost to guarantee that their license is still valid.

He said, ” “If you renew online, the charge is £14, and if you renew by mail, the fee is £17. A few weeks before your license expires, you should receive a notice and paperwork. It is, however, something that many people overlook or forget.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”