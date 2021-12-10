Two Merseyside men are facing jail time after admitting to causing a riot during a matchday protest.

Protests against Manchester United’s ownership were conducted at Old Trafford before a match against Liverpool FC earlier this year.

There were around 1,000 individuals in attendance, and there were conflicts between police and protesters. Some made their way onto the pitch by breaking through the dirt.

During the protests, a police officer was hit in the face with a bottle, according to the MEN.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, five men pled guilty to violent disorder.

When they appeared in court, two of the men gave residences in Wirral.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, Jake Collins, 24, Brian Doherty, 55, Henry Garside, 23, Peter McNally, 28, and Sam McNulty, 26, all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

McNulty, of Windermere Road, Prenton, Wirral, was also charged in connection with a police officer’s injury.

He denied injuring with the intent to cause harm, but admitted to unlawful wounding. Next year, he will stand trial.

Garside also admitted to burglary after breaking into Old Trafford Stadium and taking a £43 corner flag and post.

Collins, of Barton Lane, Eccles; Doherty, of Douglas Walk, Whitefield; Garside, of Elaine Street, Warrington; and McNally, of Radnor Drive, Wallasey, Wirral, all pleaded guilty to a’serious offence,’ according to Judge Darren Preston.

He stated, ” “But I’m not going to give you a sentence today.

“The court will benefit from some background information in each of your cases, such as a pre-sentence report.

“For this terrible offense, immediate custody will be at the forefront of the court’s thoughts.”

McNulty’s trial was set for June, according to the judge. During the plea hearing, no other details about the case were revealed.

Bail was granted to all five guys.

The demonstration took place prior of a match between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday, May 2, which was scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m.

Protesters expressed their displeasure with the Glazers’ ownership of the team.

Protesters expressed their displeasure with the Glazers' ownership of the team.

It also focused on United's role in a botched rescue operation.