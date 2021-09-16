Two men with the same name are running against a Russian politician in elections.

The Yabloko Party candidate Boris Vishnevsky, who is competing for the lower house of parliament and regional assembly, discovered that two persons vying for each seat are running under the same name just days before the legislative Russian election, according to the Associated Press. According to the daily Novaya Gazeta, one of the guys is a member of United Russia, President Vladimir Putin’s political party.

The name repetition is one of several ethical issues surrounding the election, which will determine if United Russia can maintain the two-thirds majority required in the lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, to rewrite the constitution. According to the state-funded pollster VTsIOM, more than one in ten workers reported their supervisors told them to vote in the election.

The Elections Commission ordered that voting be extended to three days in order to reduce poll congestion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Associated Press. Opponents of the extension said that the prolonged voting time would increase the possibility of ballot tampering, but Elections Commission chair Ella Pamfilova said ballots would be kept in safe containers and polling would be under “total video surveillance.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

United Russia’s dominance of the State Duma is unlikely to be challenged. The main questions are whether the party will maintain its current two-thirds majority, which allows it to amend the constitution; whether low turnout will tarnish the party’s image; and whether imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Smart Voting initiative will prove to be a viable counter-strategy.

“These elections have very little interest… The Associated Press quoted Andrei Kolesnikov, an expert at the Carnegie Moscow Center, as saying, “They will not leave a particular trace in political history.”

Putin, on the other hand, urged Russians to vote on Thursday, saying in a video message that the election of the new composition of the Duma is “undoubtedly the most important event in the life of our society and country.”

The election has the appearance of being legitimately competitive, with 14 parties fielding candidates for half of the 450 seats in the Duma that are decided by party list. This is a condensed version of the information.