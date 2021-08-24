Two men were arrested when a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car.

After a woman was found dead in the trunk of a car parked at a gas station with a gunshot wound to the head, two men were arrested in Utah.

According to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City, David Manuel Mestas and Richard Anthony Sanchez, both 26 years old and from South Dakota, were detained on Sunday at the Park and Pump gas station in Mona, Utah, about 1:00 p.m. local time.

Officers from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the location after receiving reports of a “disturbance” and discovered an unidentified female victim dead in the back of the vehicle, having been shot in the head.

According to court documents acquired by Fox 13, a female suspect who is Mestas’ and Sanchez’s sister was also detained and examined by officials before being released without charge later that day.

According to accounts, Mestas and Sanchez were heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday after reportedly being involved in a previous shooting in their home state of South Dakota.

The males were joined by two women, one of whom was subsequently found dead in the rear of the vehicle. Police suspect the ladies were also engaged in the South Dakota shooting.

According to the arrest papers, Mestas stated to officers that he was on methamphetamine during the flight and that he felt strange when he heard the other passengers talking about him.

Mestas allegedly claimed the victim called him a “snitch,” and retaliated by repeatedly waving a revolver at her before fatally shooting her in the head.

He then informed investigators that he and Sanchez had placed the murdered woman’s body in the car’s trunk and covered it with bags and garments.

Officers stated the gang began fighting after the vehicle stopped at a petrol station in Mona, prompting officials to arrive at the scene about 1:00 p.m.

Officers stated the gang began fighting after the vehicle stopped at a petrol station in Mona, prompting officials to arrive at the scene about 1:00 p.m.

The body of the woman was subsequently apparently found in the trunk of the car, along with a revolver stashed behind the driver's seat, according to an unnamed member of the group.