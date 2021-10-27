Two men were arrested in Kirkby after cash was discovered in their car.

After two males were detained in Kirkby Friday night (October 26), Merseyside Police described the operation as a “great example of halting criminality.”

Before midnight, mobile patrols stopped a vehicle, which was examined by authorities and a large amount of cash was discovered.

Officers later posted on Twitter: “Officers performed an excellent stop check and arrest.

“A car is stopped in the Kirkby area by patrols. The vehicle was searched, and a huge sum of money was discovered. Two men were apprehended.

“Excellent example of policing the streets of Knowsley to deter criminality.”

Knowsley has its own police force that decides policing priorities in collaboration with local authorities, organizations, partners, and people. This assists the teams in identifying long-term solutions to local issues.

Get the most up-to-date Liverpool news. With breaking news and more from the Echo news team, find out what’s going on in and around the city.