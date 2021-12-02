Two men have been charged with the murder of a teen who was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus, and police are planning to arrest three more people.

Samir Jefferson, a 14-year-old Philadelphia teen, was fatally shot on Monday, and two men have been arrested and accused in his death.

On Monday after school, Jefferson was waiting for the bus when two guys got out of a car and chased him down the street, firing at least 36 shots, 18 of which hit the 14-year-old. The motivation for the shooting has not been revealed, however suspects Qadir Johnson and Kyair Garnett were apprehended on Wednesday.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, Johnson is 26 years old and Garnett is 21 years old. Johnson, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, is actually 21 years old. His age was given as 20 by NBC News.

According to NBC News, both men were charged with murder, conspiracy, violation of the uniform firearms act, possession of a crime weapon, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence. Garnett is also wanted on a bench warrant out of Montgomery County, where he was charged with receiving stolen items and driving without permission.

Additional men may be charged in Jefferson’s death, and police spokesperson Eric McLaurin told The Washington Newsday that arrest warrants are being sought for three other males they suspect were involved.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, bullets rang out in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. Jefferson is said to have attempted to flee the attackers but collapsed on the pavement and was taken to Temple University Hospital. He died not long after he arrived.

Jefferson’s death occurred during one of the city’s deadliest years for killings, and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed her “grief” for the victims, their families, and the entire city on Monday.

“While we cannot bring those who have died back, the Philadelphia Police Department will guarantee that these instances are thoroughly investigated so that these victims and their families can achieve closure and justice,” stated Outlaw.

On Monday, police questioned two people of interest, although it’s unknown if Garnett and Johnson were among them.

