Two men have been arrested for attempting to smuggle KFC into Auckland’s restricted area.

Two men were apprehended by New Zealand police with a car trunk full of KFC takeout on their way to Auckland, the country’s harshest metropolis under COVID-19 lockdown laws.

A New Zealand Police spokeswoman stated Monday in a statement that police were patrolling streets when they observed their vehicle heading down a dirt road. It was when the automobile noticed the police and tried to hurry away doing a U-turn that it was decided to pull them over.

The two men, ages 23 and 30, were discovered with $70,000 in cash, ounce bags, and a significant quantity of Kentucky Fried Chicken on Sunday.

Four large bags of KFC goods, three buckets of chicken, ten cups of coleslaw, and a large package of fries were photographed by the officers.

The two guys went on a “chicken run” and then returned to the city, breaking New Zealand’s health directive. Fast food can be perceived as valuable during a time of stringent lockdown laws.

Residents are expected to stay at home during Auckland’s Alert Level 4 lockdown, and all public areas, including restaurants, are closed. The only businesses that are open are those that are absolutely necessary.

According to New Zealand’s coronavirus information, “business and personal travel inside an Alert Level 4 area is confined to essential or approved movement.”

The coronavirus restrictions in Auckland will be lifted to an Alert Level 3 on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. More travel, as well as in-person employment and study, will be possible when limitations are eased.