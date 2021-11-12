Two men from Arkansas have pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking conspiracy involving a 6-year-old girl.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday that two Arkansas men pled guilty to conspiring to traffic a six-year-old child.

Demarcus George, 27, and Mario Waters, 33, both of Little Rock, now face a minimum of five years of supervised release, with the possibility of a term of up to life in prison.

Due to the men’s guilty pleas, a jury trial that was due to commence on November 15 has been canceled.

According to Department of Justice records, an FBI investigation began in February 2018 after a six-year-old girl was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with symptoms consistent with numerous sexually transmitted illnesses. Doctors also discovered that her injuries were likely the result of multiple perpetrators.

The girl told FBI investigators that she had been raped in a hotel room by both George and Waters, which she was able to describe in great detail. According to the DOJ, DNA tests obtained through search warrants revealed that both men tested positive for the same sexually transmitted diseases as the girl.

In open court, George and Waters eventually admitted to having “sexual contact” with the 6-year-old girl. The males also admitted to the court that they had trafficked the girl to a number of other people.

The girl’s mother had originally paid for the hotel room where the rapes and trafficking took place, according to investigators. The girl was taken from her mother’s custody by law enforcement.

It was unclear whether or not the mother would face criminal charges.

In addition to the FBI, personnel from the Little Rock Police Department assisted on the ground (LRPD).

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said, “The awful acts done against this kid remind us how critical it is to have law enforcement officers ready to investigate and put a stop to these horrific conduct.” “By entering guilty pleas, the young victim will avoid having to relive her ordeal on the witness stand at a trial.” “Every day, our law enforcement partners fight hard to safeguard children from horrific abuse, and our office will continue to aggressively pursue those who perpetrate these heinous crimes,” Ross added.

