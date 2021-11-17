Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X will be exonerated after a review reveals police mistakes.

According to a report released on Wednesday, two men convicted in the killing of Malcolm X are scheduled to be freed on Thursday after serving 55 years in prison.

The Manhattan district attorney and the lawyers representing the two men—Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam—said the convictions will be overturned at a court hearing on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

The exoneration came after a nearly two-year probe by the men’s lawyers and the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper, “These men did not receive the justice that they deserved.” Following the publication of a Netflix documentary about Malcolm X’s murder in early 2020, Vance stated that he will re-open the case.

For the crime, Aziz and Islam spent decades in prison. Aziz, who is now 83 years old, was released from prison in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009. Norman 3X Butler (Aziz) and Thomas 15X Johnson were their names at the time of their convictions (Islam).

Malcolm X was shot and killed at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem on February 21, 1965, as he was about to give a speech. He was one of the most powerful Black leaders in the country at the time, and his killing became one of the most infamous episodes in the civil rights movement.

Three guys rushed to the stage with guns just as he was about to begin speaking at the Audubon Ballroom. Malcolm X, 39, was shot in the back of the head in front of his pregnant wife and three children.

Mujahid Abdul Halim, one of the suspected gunmen, was apprehended that night. Aziz and Islam were also arrested in the days that followed. The Nation of Islam was represented by all three men.

Malcolm X had resigned from the Nation of Islam a year before his assassination. On the night of the shooting, he planned to talk about the Organization of Afro-American Unity, a new organization he had created.

During the trial, Halim confessed to the shooting and claimed Aziz and Islam were not guilty. Aziz and Islam both maintained their innocence, offering alibis and witness testimony that they were not involved.

Witnesses said that all three were to blame for the death of Malcolm X. Those statements, according to the New York Times, were conflicting and. This is a condensed version of the information.