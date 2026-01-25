Two Men Charged Over Yves St Laurent Ram Raid in London

Robbers Hit Bond Street Store in Early Morning Attack

Two men are facing charges in connection with a dramatic ram raid at the Yves St Laurent store on London’s prestigious Bond Street. The incident occurred early Friday morning, when a black SUV was driven through the shop’s window, allowing the thieves to make off with high-value items, including luxury handbags worth up to £30,000 each.

The robbers, who were reportedly wearing balaclavas, were captured on footage taken by a bystander. The video shows them swiftly clearing shelves inside the store after smashing the window, before loading their stolen goods into the vehicle. The Metropolitan Police responded to the scene at around 3am, finding the store severely damaged and a number of items missing.

Ryan Brough, 32, and Max Tyson, 25, both from Islington, were arrested later that day. They have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, covering a period from November 2025 to January 2026. The pair will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they will face the charges in connection with the high-profile raid.

Detectives from the Flying Squad, who have been investigating a string of similar robberies targeting luxury retail outlets across the capital, are continuing their efforts to track down a third individual believed to have been involved in the crime. Authorities have not yet named this suspect.

Witnesses described hearing a loud crash as the SUV barreled into the store, with one observer recalling seeing a blue car collide with the storefront before the thieves began removing merchandise. “I saw them load up the vehicle and drive away,” the witness said.

This incident comes just days after another bold robbery in which a gang of motorcyclists made off with thousands of pounds’ worth of Rolex watches from a high-end store in Knightsbridge. The police investigation into both cases is ongoing.