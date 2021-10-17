Two men are critically injured as a bicyclist allegedly goes on a stabbing spree in New York City.

After allegedly being stabbed by a biker in New York City, a skateboarder and another man are in severe condition.

According to the New York Post, the suspect, 44-year-old Omar Cartagena, allegedly went on a multi-borough stabbing spree across the Williamsburg Bridge on Saturday, citing police and police sources.

The first victim, a 30-year-old skateboarder, was involved in a fight with Cartagena. Around 10:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the skateboarder in the chest on the bridge’s bike lane, according to police.

The first victim was stabbed and managed to get himself to an Urgent Care facility on Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, some eight blocks from the bridge’s mouth, according to sources. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in severe condition, according to reports.

Cartagena is also accused of stabbing a second victim, a 34-year-old man, soon after 1 p.m. in Sarah D Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side, about 10 blocks from the Manhattan bridge entrance. It was not stated whether or not the two had a quarrel.

According to the New York City Police Department, the second victim was brought to Bellevue Hospital in severe condition.

Cartagena fled the scene after reportedly stabbing the second victim, riding his bike across Delancey Street and back over the bridge to Brooklyn.

Police apprehended the man less than two hours later at Havemeyer St. and Borinquen Place in Williamsburg, where bicycles enter the bridge.

According to authorities, the incidents are still being investigated.

Two weeks ago, on Oct. 2, a 35-year-old man died while subway surfing on a train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge.

According to the New York Daily News, the man was riding on top of a Manhattan-bound J train that was rumbling crossing the bridge when he lost his balance and fell to the rails. The rest of the train crushed him, and he was pronounced dead on the spot.

Police suppressed the deceased’s identification until they were able to locate and tell family members.

After the incident, J train service was also suspended over the bridge for nearly two hours.