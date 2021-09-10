Two Men Are Accused of Sexually Abusing an Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into a Coma.

Two Nigerian guys have been detained after reportedly robbing a 65-year-old farmer and putting him in a coma.

According to Sahara Reporters, the elderly victim, Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists’ homes in Ondo on Saturday evening. When he was discovered, he was reportedly unable to speak and had to be transported to the hospital right away.

According to the couple’s daughter, Alaba Nnagi, police attempted to arrest Nnagi’s wife over the incident, accusing her of leaving him inebriated, but she maintained her husband does not drink.

“The cops claimed they apprehended him from a residence where he was imprisoned. According to them, the [neighbor]who lives in the house was the one who came to report the crime. “They raped him through his anus, according to the [neighbors],” Alaba claimed.

According to a story in the Nigerian newspaper Vanguard, police have detained the two suspected rapists and have begun questioning them.

According to the site, one of the men, identified as Boniface, denied rapping Gilbert and said the duo escorted him to the residence so he could relax.

“As a family friend, I didn’t like it when I saw [Gilbert] in a bad mood. So I asked [him]to come sit in my house and then return home when he was calm. Boniface was cited as stating, “But [Gilbert] dozed off until the next day.”

“I couldn’t get him to wake up because he was residing fairly distant from my place. He continued, “I know [Gilbert’s] family, but the mistake I made was not alerting them.”

Boniface said that the alcohol he drank the day of the incident “affected” him, which is why he “didn’t know what to do at the correct time.” He further stated that he did not give the old man any drinks.

“I noticed [Gilbert’s] pants was ripped. He was not raped by me. “However, I met the second person with [him]while he was dragging him onto the bed,” Boniface explained.

“I’m not sure if he raped him or not. Before others could save [Gilbert], that individual was beaten,” he explained.

According to police public relations officer Olufunmilayo Odunlami, neighbors saw the two guys “gagging the old man’s throat.”

“[Neighbors] stated they heard noises coming from a specific room, and when they arrived, they observed two young men gagging an elderly man’s throat,” Odunlami said. The two allegedly claimed the elderly man was inebriated.

