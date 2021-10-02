Two men are accused of keeping a missing woman in a cage on a Missouri property.

Court records show that two Missouri men were arrested and charged with keeping a missing lady trapped in a cage on their property in a state of partial nudity.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, were each charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, assisting a felony, inflicting injury, and terrorizing, all of which are class B felonies.

On Sept. 16, an FBI agent in Kansas City called the sheriff’s office regarding an anonymous report on Cassidy Rainwater, 33, who had been missing since late July.

According to court documents obtained by KTVI, a photo showed Rainwater, who has ties to Dallas, Laclede, and Greene counties, being confined in a cage in a partially naked state.

Rainwater went missing on August 25 after six weeks of not being seen or heard from. According to court filings, Phelps was the last person to see her.

On September 1, a detective spoke with Phelps at his residence near Lebanon, Missouri.

According to court filings, Phelps told the investigator that Rainwater had been residing with him until she could get back on her feet and that she had discussed moving to Colorado.

Phelps asserted Rainwater had left his house in the middle of the night approximately a month before, and had met someone in a car at the end of his driveway. According to court filings, the investigator noticed that the property’s loft appeared to have been “stripped,” and he did not find any of Rainwater’s possessions there at the time.

Authorities discovered seven images of Rainwater half naked while being confined in a cage on his home in Lebanon after receiving a search request for his cellphone, according to the documents.

Norton, who is also from Lebanon, was later named as a suspect in the case.

According to investigators, Norton stated that Rainwater was being detained at Phelps’ house and that he assisted in the restraint of the woman on July 24 at the other man’s house.

Phelps and Norton are both being detained incommunicado. Phelps is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 5. The other man is scheduled to appear in court next week as well.

Authorities have not provided an update on Rainwater’s whereabouts, but have stated that the public is not in risk. They also refused to provide any other information because the inquiry is still underway.

Tracy Wahwassuck, Rainwater’s mother, vanished 14 years ago, according to KRCG. Wahwassuck’s bones were discovered strewn throughout the landscape a year later. Brief News from Washington Newsday.