Two males were stabbed inside the flat during a targeted attack.

Following the incident at around 2.55 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, both males in their 30s were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating the event believe it was a targeted and isolated attack in which the victims were aware of their assailants.

The males sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers will be in the vicinity to gather information as forensic and CCTV investigations continue.

“This inquiry is in its early stages, but we believe the victims knew their attackers, and we are satisfied that this was an isolated and limited event with no wider risk to the community,” said Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney.

“We are continuing our search for individuals responsible, and I would ask that anyone with knowledge come forward quickly, and we will act.

“We’ve seen the devastation that knife crime can do, and while these men were thankfully spared serious injury, this would have been a traumatic experience for them, and we’re determined to hold those involved accountable.

“By the same token, if you suspect somebody in your area is storing, transporting, or utilizing deadly weapons, come forward and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Please contact plolice through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by calling 101 with reference 21000609997 if you have any information.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.