Two males were stabbed in Southport, prompting a 48-hour police operation.

Southport police officers have been handed greater powers after two men were stabbed, prompting a 48-hour crackdown.

The dispersal zone will be in effect from 4 p.m. today (Friday) to 3.59 p.m. on August 29.

It encompasses the area around Southport’s coastline and town center.

On Monday, August 23, about 1.40 a.m., two males were stabbed on Scarisbrick Avenue and rushed to the hospital.

Three young guys, ages 14, 15, and 16, were arrested as a result of the incident.

More fights, verbal abuse, and drug usage have been reported in the area, according to officers.

Parents have been warned to check where their children are going and with whom they are going after groups of up to 40 young people were seen congregating in Southport’s downtown and beachfront areas this week.

Marine Drive, Esplanade, Promenade, Coronation Walk, Portland Street, Talbot Street, Eastbank Street, Virginia Street, Southport Railway Station, Hall Street, Hawkshead Street, Queens Road, Park Road, Park Road West, Promenade, and Fairway are all part of the Dispersal Zone.

The order is based on Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people who they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior.

If someone who was previously told to leave the area returns, they will have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

“The occurrences we have witnessed in Southport in the last two weeks simply will not be tolerated,” Community Inspector Graham Fisher said, adding that the creation of the Dispersal Zone will give our police additional powers to prevent such incidents.

“We understand the impact that anti-social behavior has on people’s feelings of safety in their own communities, therefore we’ll be focusing on persons we suspect of engaging in this type of behavior in the area.”

Anyone with knowledge about anti-social behavior is encouraged to contact the police. “The summary has come to an end.”