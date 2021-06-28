Two males were nabbed after a car was pulled over by quick thinking cops.

After being caught with narcotics and cash, two men were detained.

When police were alerted to a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Nevill Street in Southport this morning at around 1.40am, the 21-year-old and 38-year-old were detained.

When the police pulled stopped the vehicle, authorities noted a strong odor of cannabis and searched it right away.

Aigburth Road is closed due to a bike and car accident.

Cannabis, suspected class A drugs, and a considerable sum of money were discovered in the custody of the two males.

A quantity of cannabis, cash, suspected Class A drugs, and drug paraphernalia were also found during a later raid on their homes.

Both the Birkdale 21-year-old and the Southport 38-year-old remain in detention.

The two were arrested on charges of possessing a class A drug with the intent to distribute it.

“Thankfully, due to the fast thinking of our patrols in Southport last night, these hazardous substances have now been prevented from reaching our communities,” Inspector Simon Wilson said.

“Information from the public is critical in identifying persons involved in drug trafficking and severe and organized crime, and I would like to continue to encourage members of our communities to come forward anonymously to us or to Crimestoppers so that we can take action.”

Anyone with information on drug supply should call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.