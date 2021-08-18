Two males were arrested when a revolver was discovered in their home.

Police recovered a revolver from a home in Liverpool yesterday.

The firearm was discovered and recovered after a search warrant was executed in West Derby on Tuesday, August 17.

Two men were also arrested on suspicion of possessing a handgun at the residence on Bonsall Road.

If residents in the region fail to obey police orders, they might face fines of up to £2,500.

The 54-year-old male and the 43-year-old man, both from West Derby, were arrested and questioned.

Officers will now send the gun to be forensically examined to discover if it was used in any previous shootings.

“This weapon will now be subjected to forensic analysis to determine whether it is linked to any occurrences in Merseyside or elsewhere, and to whose it belongs,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of Merseyside police weapons investigation team.

“Every gun and other weapon taken from our streets keeps our communities safer, and we continue to work on this every day.

“Please notify us if you feel that weapons are being stored, carried, or utilized where you are.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, but we will act on whatever information you provide.”