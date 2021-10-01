Two males broke into Wirral offices and set fire to them.

Two males stormed inside and set fire to offices at a Bromborough industrial park.

The two guys broke into a property in an industrial park on Dock Road South in Bromborough between 11.30 p.m. and the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 25.

Nobody was on site when the fire started, but when the owner came the next day, the offices were on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the tragedy, which resulted in the loss of important tools and apparatus.

At the time of the event, CCTV and witness inquiries were conducted near the scene, and detectives have today released CCTV photos of a guy they believe can help with their investigation.

“This was a risky and reckless act of criminal mischief where costly tools and machinery were stored that has cost the owner substantial damage to his business, inconvenience, and stress,” Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said.

“We have conducted a number of CCTV and witness investigations and would like to hear from anyone who recognizes the individual photographed, as well as anyone who may have been or knows who is responsible, as well as anyone in the area who witnessed the crime or has more information.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, using incident number 2100519940.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.