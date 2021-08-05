Two males are arrested and a stockpile is seized after a door is bashed in.

In Norris Green, officers broke their way into this house and discovered an air pistol and cocaine.

As part of Operation Vermont, a proactive Merseyside Police initiative to uncover offenders inside communities, officers executed a search warrant on Hazelslack Road this morning.

They discovered a substantial amount of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and an air weapon during the operation.

Two men, ages 23 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis manufacturing, possession with intent to supply cannabis, criminal property possession, possession of a controlled substance class A, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both males have been arrested and are being questioned.

