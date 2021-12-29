Two major developments are set to transform Sefton in the coming year.

Next year, Sefton Council will have to make important decisions about projects that could drastically alter the borough’s appearance.

Business plans are being prepared for two projects in Sefton that will be presented to the council’s cabinet for approval next year, one of which has garnered considerable investment and the other of which the council is “ploughing on” despite losing an application for Levelling up Funding earlier this year.

The future of the Bootle Canalside project will be a major topic of discussion, with officers presently finalizing suggestions for a business plan outlining how to bring the project forward after it was denied for Levelling Up funding in the first round in October.

As the family looked on in horror, a puppy was murdered in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

While response on the proposal was “exciting and inventive,” no precise information were offered as to why the project failed to get a share of the Levelling Up funds, according to a report prepared ahead of a meeting of Sefton’s cabinet scheduled for January.

The council was also unsuccessful in asking for Arts Grant funding for the project, according to officers, and is presently considering other possibilities, including whether to apply for the next phase of funding.

Plans for the Enterprise Arcade in Southport, which is part of the town agreement for the area, will be presented to cabinet next year.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, cabinet member for regeneration, has hailed the incubator area for start-up buildings at Crown Buildings, inside the stately Cambridge Walks, as a “vital project” for the rebirth of Southport.

Crown Buildings has been allocated £1.5 million as part of the Southport Town Deal for renewal and transformation.

The ultimate goal is to build a 15,000-square-foot hub for individuals, freelancers, businesses, and independent professionals who are just starting out in business.