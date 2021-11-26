Two Liverpool strikers were featured on Nemanja Vidic’s ‘toughest opponent’ list, but Fernando Torres was not.

Nemanja Vidic, a former Manchester United player, is prepared to embark on a new career path in the game.

He is one of 29 ex-professional footballers who have enrolled in UEFA’s Executive Master for International Players course, according to the Red Devils.

The 20-month effort, according to UEFA, is designed to “provide top international players with the tools they need to translate their playing strengths into effective management skills off the pitch.”

Ex-Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic had a string of poor performances against Liverpool, receiving four yellow cards in the process.

One of the most memorable was Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2009, when Fernando Torres equalized after dispossessing Vidic, and the Spanish striker went on to score in his following two games against United.

Vidic, on the other hand, left Torres out of his list of the toughest strikers he’d faced in his career.

Luis Suarez and Peter Crouch, on the other hand, made the cut.

“Peter Crouch was my first encounter. I’d never seen a player that stood two metres tall before “, he told The Athletic in 2019, reminiscing on the 2006 FA Cup clash between the two clubs.

“He was a Liverpool player, and we met them in a cup match at Anfield. ‘Wow, what can I do today with this guy?’ I was wondering.” Then I noticed Bellamy standing next to him, not a terrific ball player but a lightning quick runner. Crouch would leap into the air as he ran towards space. This was the first time I’d ever seen football played like this.

“I’d never had a No. 9 beside a sharp, quick guy before. I knew how to deal with each of them separately, but not at the same time. It was a difficult and long game for me to play with Wes Brown. We were defeated 1-0.” Despite the fact that Crouch was playing alongside Fernando Morientes on that particular day, it’s apparent that the former England striker had an impact on the Serbian centre-back.

To Liverpool’s chagrin, United went on to win four consecutive games with Vidic in the side after that result, including a 2-1 triumph in September 2008, courtesy of Ryan Babel, who was sent off in the 90th minute.

