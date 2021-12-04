Two Liverpool property companies have collapsed, causing concern for millions of investors.

Two firms belonging to a Liverpool-based property group have gone bankrupt.

Both YPG Fabric Residence Ltd and YPG Investar Islington House Ltd are now in administration.

Both enterprises were subsidiaries of the YPG Group, based in Liverpool.

: As the ‘horror’ of Liverpool’s New Chinatown continuesYPG Investar Islington House Ltd and YPG Fabric Residence Ltd are special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for two apartment complexes in the city’s Fabric sector.

In 2017, YPG announced intentions to construct five apartment buildings in the city’s Fabric District. Exciting movies were created to depict the massive Fab blocks, which would rise up to ten storeys high, among the low-rise structures in the area.

Ming Yeung, managing director of YPG, told The Washington Newsday: “After a number of investors persisted on placing UN1 notifications on the title, a lender forced YPG Investar Islington House Ltd into administration.

“This resulted in funding issues, prompting the lender to call in the administrator.

“After missing the long stop date (the scheme’s completion date), we went into administration at YPG Fabric Residence Ltd to protect the company, investors, and creditors.”

Both companies’ affairs will now be managed by administrators for the foreseeable future. The company is usually brought out of administration or sold off to pay off creditors who are due money at the end of the procedure.

Investors in YPG Investar Islington House Ltd are owed roughly £7.2 million, according to a study by FRP Advisory Trading Ltd.

The analysis, made public last month, raises doubt on whether the investors would recover their money.

It says: “The administrators are reconciling the position with relation to Investors’ claims, which are expected to amount around £7.2 million.

“As previously stated, the administrators have omitted a projected outcome statement in order to avoid jeopardizing any future sale process. Despite this, the administrators think there will be a gap in the company’s indebtedness to its secured creditors based on the amount currently outstanding to secured creditors.

“However, the actual level of recoveries from the company’s assets is still to be determined.”

YPG Investar Islington is also mentioned in the report. “The summary has come to an end.”