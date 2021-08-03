Two Liverpool postcodes are among the UK’s “most in demand locations.”

Purplebricks has chosen two Liverpool postcodes as the UK’s “most in demand regions” to live.

Liverpool topped Purplebricks’ search rankings in July 2021, indicating that homebuyers are increasingly looking for city life.

L17 and L18 were two of the most popular postcode districts.

The recent popularity of some of the UK’s largest cities contrasts with a year ago, when property buyers wanted to avoid urban living during the pandemic, and more rural places topped Purplebricks’ internet search phrases.

As many people loved the benefits of remote working and desired to relocate to more rural settings, the small countryside village of Brasted in Kent was the top search location on the technology-led estate agent’s website in July 2020.

Is it true, however, that the return to the office means that city center assets are now in high demand?

Following Liverpool, the three cities of Birmingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh ranked first and second, respectively, as preferred urban living locations, with property seekers focused their online searches on these places.

“One of the reasons Liverpool is so popular with buyers is because property prices are cheaper compared to other UK cities, so individuals can enjoy city living and all of the perks that brings,” said Andrew McEvoy, territory operator for Purplebricks in Liverpool.

“Liverpool has a huge transportation network that offers simple access in and out of the city without the traffic problems and congestion that plague other major cities.

“People are relocating to Liverpool, particularly from the South, for a better work-life balance and to get more bang for their buck.”

Mr McEvoy has noticed an uptick in buyer demand since the lockdown limitations were removed, with some houses receiving 30 viewing requests within an hour of putting on the market.

“Buyers are competing fiercely due to the restricted amount of available properties,” he said. South Liverpool properties, particularly the L18 postcodes of Allerton and Mossley Hill, are in high demand.

“These two regions are popular with young professionals and families because they offer good schools and amazing green spaces. Allerton is also home to the famed Penny Lane, which is only a short distance away.” “The summary comes to an end.”