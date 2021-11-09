Two Liverpool players have been told that they will cost them the Premier League title.

The absence of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Tony Cascarino, is costing Liverpool this season because neither Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain nor Thiago Alcantara are good enough to replace him.

The Dutchman’s five-year time at Anfield came to an end in the summer when his contract, which he signed after arriving from Newcastle in 2016, expired.

The 30-year-old made 237 appearances for the Reds during his stint on Merseyside, winning four major trophies along the way.

For several months, there was talk of a possible contract extension, but Wijnaldum ultimately decided to finish his stint at Liverpool and join Paris Saint-Germain.

This season, Wijnaldum has been replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Naby Keita on a regular basis.

Cascarino, on the other hand, believes that neither Oxlade-Chamberlain nor Thiago have the same skill set as Wijnaldum.

“The key reason they aren’t as strong as they have been,” he told The Times, “is that the midfield ‘dogs of war’ are more like dogs of straw at the moment.”

“The three players who used to play there were so persistent and combative that it was difficult for opponents to get close to Liverpool. The center halves are now visible.

“Gini Wijnaldum, who left a significant hole when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, is a big miss.”

Cascarino then went on to explain why he believes Jurgen Klopp’s team would come up short in the Premier League title fight this season.

He stated, ” “Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are not the same players, especially when facing huge muscular opponents like Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in West Ham’s midfield. Fabinho is capable of doing the task, but he does not appear to be fit.

“It’s why I believe Liverpool will struggle to win the league this season, despite the fact that what we’ve seen in the last week — Manchester City losing to Crystal Palace, Burnley holding Chelsea, and now West Ham beating Liverpool — tells me the winning points total will be less than 90 this season, unlike previous seasons.”