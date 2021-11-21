Two life-threatening conditions are reduced by drinking cups of coffee or tea.

Having a cup of tea or coffee in the morning has become a common occurrence for many people.

However, new research reveals that drinking a second, third, or even fourth cup of coffee could have numerous health benefits.

Researchers looked at 365,682 people from the UK Biobank project who self-reported how much coffee and tea they drank between 2006 and 2020.

Security at Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been updated following the terror assault at the Women’s Hospital.

The study found that people who consumed two to three cups of coffee or three to five cups of tea per day had the lowest risk of stroke or dementia.

Over the course of the trial, 5,079 people got dementia and 10,053 had at least one stroke.

When compared to individuals who did not consume tea or coffee, those who drank two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea daily had a 32 percent lower risk of stroke and a 28 percent lower risk of dementia.

Yuan Zhang and colleagues from Tianjin Medical University in China conducted the study, which found that drinking coffee alone or in combination with tea is linked to a lower incidence of post-stroke dementia.

“Our findings revealed that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were related with lower risk of stroke and dementia,” the scientists said in the Plos Medicine journal.

The authors do point out, however, that the UK Biobank represents a rather healthy sample compared to the broader population, which may limit the capacity to generalize these findings.

While coffee and tea drinking may be protective against stroke, dementia, and post-stroke dementia, experts stress that causality cannot be determined based on the relationships.

“Participants only reported tea and coffee drinking at the beginning of the trial, and there is no data on long-term habits, so it’s not obvious how relevant the findings are to long-term brain health,” said Dr Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“While past research has looked into the link between tea and coffee use and improved brain function, the results have been inconsistent.

“Future study with people of all ages and ethnicities will be required to completely determine what types of dementia and.