Two leisure centres in Liverpool will reopen next month.

Following the easing of Covid-19 limitations, two more Liverpool leisure venues are due to reopen next month.

Lifestyles Everton Park and Lifestyles Park Road will be the latest locations to reopen on Monday, September 6.

This is a phased reopening for both campuses, with six out of seven days of the week open; the new hours will be in effect for approximately six months.

Around April 2022, the opening hours will be reassessed, and user feedback will be considered as part of the decision-making process.

According to the municipal council, reshaping the centers’ opening hours allows the teams to keep access to the most popular activities, continue to accommodate user groups, and ensure the long-term viability of both locations.

Austin Rawlinson, Cardinal Heenan, Ellergreen, Garston, and the Liverpool Aquatics Centre are all open.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for Lifestyles Centres, said: “This is excellent news that will be welcomed by thousands of people in the city.”

“We know that sporting events like the Olympics and Paralympics inspire people to get active, so we’re thrilled that these two popular venues can reopen their doors and become a vital community asset once again.”

Visit the official website for the most up-to-date information on Liverpool’s Lifestyles Centres, including opening hours and how to book classes.