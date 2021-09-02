Two lawyers argue that the trial of three cops charged in George Floyd’s death should not be broadcast on television.

Two lawyers for the former Minneapolis cops charged in Floyd’s killing are arguing against allowing the trial to be webcast live, claiming that some witnesses will refuse to testify if the proceedings are broadcast.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao are facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death and will go on trial in March. The motion was made by attorneys for Lane and Kueng, who asked the judge to stop the broadcast.

The attorneys said, “Cameras in the Chauvin Courtroom pushed us to the perilous point where people are afraid to testify for the defense because of the wrath of the crowd.”

Thao’s lawyer is the only one who hasn’t specified whether or not his client wants the trial to be televised.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors and news organizations, including the Associated Press, reject the proposal, which is a 180-degree turn from the attorneys’ previous plea to have the trial televised live. It’s one of several legal concerns set to be debated at a hearing before Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday.

Derek Chauvin, the men’s co-defendant, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April following weeks of procedures that marked the first time in Minnesota that a full criminal trial was live-streamed.

Counsel for all four men requested that their cases be broadcast prior to Chauvin’s trial, but now attorneys for Lane and Kueng claim in virtually similar filings that televised coverage of Chauvin’s trial “crushed” their clients’ right to a fair trial. Attorneys Earl Gray and Tom Plunkett claim that public access caused several witnesses to decline appearing for the defense, citing the harassment of one witness in the Chauvin trial and professional scrutiny of another.

Cameras are normally not allowed in criminal trials in Minnesota unless both sides agree. Because of the great global interest in the case and limited courthouse space due to the pandemic, Cahill ordered the trials to be televised live, over prosecutors’ initial protests. The state is considering increasing its restrictions for broadcasting future court proceedings as a result of the live-streaming.

Prosecutors resisted live-streaming Chauvin’s trial at first, but now say it was the best decision for everyone’s safety. This is a condensed version of the information.