Two Islanders from any couple could be sent home, causing havoc on Love Island.

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, there will be chaos as two stars are ready to leave.

The public has been voting on who they think are the best and worst Islanders.

However, viewers were given the option of choosing one boy and one girl from any couple.

Love Island is a reality show that airs on

The Islanders will find out tonight whether their relationship is doomed if their spouse is voted the least popular candidate.

Islanders will dress up in 1970s attire for a party tonight, but they will receive an SMS summoning them to the fire pit while the celebration is in full flow.

“Islanders,” Faye says. Is it possible for you to all assemble around the fire pit?”

“The public has been voting for their favorite female and favorite boy,” Hugo receives the following SMS.

“Those with the fewest votes face being kicked off the Island tonight.”

The females, on the other hand, are eager to talk about Liberty and Jake’s bedroom escapades.

“We’ve got a ‘1-1,’ haven’t we?” Faye asks Liberty.

“So one all is, basically doing bits, one all,” Chloe from Beach Hut says. You did something, I did something, and we both came out on the other side with a really nice ending…”

“No, you haven’t!” Millie says to Liberty.

“I’m just going to sip my tea and mind my own business,” Liberty adds. “There are you folks thinking this is the first…”

“Cheeky, cheeky ‘Jiberty,’” Chloe adds.

“I haven’t, yet,” Millie answers when AJ asks if anyone else has.