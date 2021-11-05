Two Iowa teenagers have been charged with the murder of a Spanish teacher, and the body of the woman has been discovered in a park.

In connection with the death of their Spanish teacher, two Iowa high school students were charged with first-degree murder.

Nohema Graber, 66, was reported missing on Wednesday, and her body was discovered at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield later that day, according to the Des Moines Register. According to a news release from the city of Fairfield, a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding Graber’s death revealed that it was a homicide.

Since 2012, Graber has been teaching Spanish at Fairfield High School.

Noble Miller, 16, and Jeremy Goodale, 16, were arrested by police on Thursday in connection with the murder. Miller and Goodale were charged with first-degree murder as well as conspiracies to conduct first-degree homicide. They are being held on $1 million bonds, according to reports, until a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12.

Graber was last seen in the afternoons in Chautauqua Park, where she was a regular visitor. According to the Des Moines Register, her body was discovered under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. Graber had “inflicted head damage,” according to detectives. Miller and Goodale were pursued by the police after the latter posted a tip about plotting to kill Graber and an apparent purpose for doing so, according to court documents obtained by USA Today.

According to the Des Moines Register, classes were dismissed early on Thursday and canceled on Friday as a result of the inquiry.

Mrs. Graber impacted the lives of many students, parents, and staff members throughout her nine years at Fairfield High School. The Fairfield Community School District administrator Laurie Noll told the Des Moines Register, “We express our sincere condolences to Mrs. Graber’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Graber, according to those who knew her, was the Latino community’s leader in Fairfield.

The inquiry is still underway, and the motive for the murder has yet to be revealed.

