Two infants were taken to the hospital after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine instead of their vaccines.

Two Brazilian infants were reportedly ill after receiving COVID-19 vaccines instead of immunity injections by accident.

Three children were escorted to the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood’s Basic Health Unit (UBS) on Wednesday morning to get their immunization cards updated. According to G1 Globo, which cited TV TEM [Google Translate indicated], two of them received the Pfizer vaccine by mistake.

A two-month-old girl and a four-month-old boy are the youngsters, who have not been identified. Instead of a combination immunizing drug against diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), and hepatitis B, both children were given a Pfizer shot against COVID-19.

The two infants developed a high fever, vomiting, and were unable to consume milk after they came home. Both infants had a serious reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, and were brought to the Child Cancer Research and Assistance Group (Gpaci) on Thursday night. The infants will have a serology test and then receive the proper dose of pentavalent, according to hospital doctors.

This was the first time the hospital has received a case of babies who had been wrongly vaccinated against COVID, according to Gpaci’s clinical director.

While monitoring the vaccination supplies, the occurrence was discovered. According to local media, the nursing technician who caused the mishap stated she mistook the bottles since they appeared to be the same. According to NDTV, which cited Asia News International, the nurse who provided the immunizations was temporarily suspended, and an administrative investigation was ongoing.

Every day, more than 8,000 new COVID-19 infections are reported in Brazil.

Since the outbreak began, the country has seen 22,143,091 illnesses and 615,636 coronavirus-related deaths.

In Maryland, a 4-year-old child was given a COVID-19 vaccination instead of a flu injection by mistake in September.

According to reports at the time, Victoria and Martin Olivier were at a Walgreens with their 4-year-old daughter when the vaccine mix-up occurred. The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination was given to the youngster, which is not yet approved for children under the age of 12.