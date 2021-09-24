Two hunger-striking climate activists will now refuse liquids until a politician meets with them.

According to the Associated Press, tens of thousands of young environmental activists demonstrated outside Germany’s parliament on Friday ahead of a national election that will set the country’s climate change plans for decades.

Two activists are on a hunger strike in protest of strong action against climate change until politicians agree to make public remarks on climate policy. Since August 30, Henning Jeschke, 21, has been fasting. Lea Bonasera has now joined him. According to the Associated Press, the two have promised to intensify their protest and starting refusing drinks.

Hunger strikers are demanding that Social Democrat front-runner Olaf Scholz officially admit that Germany is experiencing a climate emergency.

Pressure from young climate activists, according to a German government official, has resulted in real actions in recent years, ranging from increased carbon taxes to billions of euros spent in greener technologies.

“There is also a new tone in society, where politicians are no longer required to explain why they are doing action to safeguard the environment. They must explain why they are not safeguarding the climate, according to Nikolai Fichtner, a spokesman for the German Environment Ministry.

The rally outside Berlin’s Reichstag was one of several throughout the world, from Japan and Italy to India and the United Kingdom, amid grim warnings that the earth faces hazardous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are drastically reduced in the coming years. Thousands of marchers took part in similar protests across Germany in a variety of cities and towns.

The gathering on Friday was multi-generational, with school-aged children as well as adults in attendance. Rene Bohrenfeldt, an IT expert at the Berlin event, expressed hope that elderly Germans will think about the problem when voting on Sunday.

“The majority of voters are over 50 and determine the election outcome,” said Bohrenfeldt, 36. “I implore all grandmothers to make the best decision they can for the environment and their grandchildren.”

With her young son Enzo in her arms, civics teacher Anne Kokott expressed her hope that Friday’s big turnout would signal the necessity of dealing with the climate catastrophe, and so influence undecided or elderly voters.

Today is significant because of the election, according to Kokott, 36.

