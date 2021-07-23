Two homes on a Merseyside street recently sold for four times the asking price

Since Wallasey was dubbed a property hotspot in April of this year, much has been written about the Wirral housing boom.

There have been numerous reports of homes being listed for sale and selling within days, and some homeowners have even stated that they had been approached to see if they wanted to sell.

With the market so hot, we attended a Bond Wolfe auction to ascertain the sale price of two houses in Birkenhead.

READ MORE: A father who believed he sat on a golf ball was informed he could die

On Old Bidston Road in Birkenhead, numbers 58 and 60 are both two-bedroom semi-detached houses with guide prices of £10,000 apiece.

Christopher Ironmonger, the auctioneer, took the helm for a portion of the marathon day, which began at 8.30 a.m. and continued non-stop through lunch and into the evening, until all 247 lots were sold.

We witnessed Birminghan Council increase ground rents, homes sold for more than three times their reference values across the country, and several local homes go under the hammer.

There were occasions when the auctioneers coaxed an additional bid from bidders, much like they do on Homes Under the Hammer, and it was tense when some bidders placed a bid seconds before the gavel fell.

Lot 174 was ultimately shown shortly after 6 p.m., with Mr Ironmonger calling the first Bidston Road residence as “a good little project”

He began bidding at £10,000 and increased by £5,000 increments, and it was a swift start, with the auctioneer adding: “a little bit of work and it will be good as new.”

It reached an offer of £30,000 over the phone, at which point Mr Ironmonger began accepting bids in the £1,000 range.

A bidding war ensued between an interested individual on the phone and another online, until the property reached £43,000 on the phone and was sold – which is significantly less than the average house price in Birkenhead (now around £129,000 according to Rightmove), but four times the suggested price.

Following that was number 58’s identical twin, number 60.

Again, bidding began at £10,000 and increased incrementally in £5,000 increments, which Mr Ironmonger described as “needing a little bit of. “