Two hikers were rescued after being stranded in the Colorado mountains for over 30 hours.

Two 19-year-old hikers were rescued after being stranded for 34 hours in the cold with no shelter on Colorado’s second tallest peak.

At around 8 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Search & Rescue received word that two hikers were in difficulty on Mt. Massive and required assistance. According to KUSA, the hikers alerted the rescuers that they needed to be rescued, but the phone died before they could provide any other information.

Overnight, the rescue crew worked with the Colorado Search and Rescue Association (CSAR) to narrow down a likely location for the hikers. However, because the two teenagers’ phones were dead, cell phone forensics could only supply partial information.

On Monday morning, a multi-rescue team was organized, and it decided to conduct a full-scale search across wide portions of Mt. Massive.

More than 20 people joined the search party, which combed large swaths of the mountain.

Flight for Life Colorado assisted in the search and rescue efforts by flying over the area. According to the outlet, crew members were also stationed at higher elevations to aid in the search.

At after 11 p.m., rescuers discovered the two missing hikers in the Half Moon Lakes Basin. Despite being in fantastic shape, both hikers were chilly and hungry from being trapped for so long.

CSAR public information officer Anna DeBattiste told KMGH-TV that the hikers got a lot of things right. They hunkered down overnight to avoid any injuries, she claimed, and attempted to contact the airborne search team.

DeBattiste also offered some advice for hikers on how to stay safe while out on the trail. Hikers in need of assistance should call 911 as soon as possible, rather than when their battery is about to die, according to her. Hikers can also save battery life by turning off power-draining apps and switching to airplane mode. It’s also crucial to keep the phone warm to avoid it shutting down.

She also encouraged everyone to pack extra layers, something to light a fire with, and food. Hikers should also bring more gear while going on a long trip, according to her.

