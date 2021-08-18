Two-Headed Turtle Hatchling Found on Beach in Adorable Video

On a North Carolina beach on Sunday, a group of biological technicians discovered a startling find: a newborn sea turtle with two heads. Surprisingly, the news comes only three weeks after another two-headed turtle hatchling was discovered just down the coast in South Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared a video of the two-headed hatchling, which may be seen here. The video’s title says, “Are two heads truly better than one?!!” “Park biologists don’t come across a two-headed sea turtle every day!”

A gloved hand is seen lovingly holding the small turtle in the video. The hatchling paddles its flippers in mid-air while surveying the area with its two heads.

At the time of writing, the video has gathered up 74,000 views and almost 1,500 shares.

Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore rushed to the video’s comments area to answer viewers’ many questions—and concerns—about the turtle’s uncertain future.

Many people speculated that the turtle had been returned to a scientific center for more intensive care. However, the scientists claim that such intervention was unnecessary.

In a statement, they explained, “This turtle was released into the water after it was discovered at the bottom of the hatched nest during an excavation.” “Sea turtles can have a variety of genetic abnormalities, but this one was in good condition and had good flipper function once in the water.”

Despite the turtle’s apparent good health, the park stated in a separate comment that “it’s unlikely it will survive as long as some others” due to its genetic abnormality.

“Overall, genetic malformations of sea turtle hatchlings at the Seashore and around the world are common,” added Cape Hatteras National Seashore Public Affairs Specialist Michael Barber in a statement to This website. Finding a live two-headed sea turtle hatchling, on the other hand, is extremely rare.”

“In the last five years, Seashore workers have discovered two, two-headed sea turtle hatchlings, both of which were not found alive,” he continued.

Others in the video's comments voiced concern that environmental factors may be at play in causing this.