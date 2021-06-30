Two guys were killed when a light plane crashed near an airfield.

A 65-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman died in the incident on Wednesday afternoon just north of Goodwood Airfield, near Chichester, according to Sussex Police.

At 4.38 p.m., officers, firefighters, and ambulance staff arrived.

“A 65-year-old man from Bulls Cross and a 58-year-old man from Gosport have sadly perished following a light aircraft crash this afternoon just north of Goodwood Airfield,” police said in a statement.

“Officers are supporting their families at this trying time.”

It went on to say that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch had been notified, and that there was no additional information available.

“We were alerted to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft off New Road near Chichester at 4.38pm this afternoon,” a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“A crew from Chichester Fire Station, as well as the service’s Technical Rescue Unit, were dispatched to the scene by Joint Fire Control.

“Our crew left the scene at 5.29 p.m., but members of the public are asked to stay away from the area for the time being to allow emergency personnel to work safely.”