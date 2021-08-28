Two guys were assaulted on a bustling Bold Street, prompting police to open an inquiry.

Two males were assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Liverpool city centre.

A 23-year-old man was assaulted while walking down Bold Street approximately 12.15 a.m. on Saturday, August 28. Police are investigating.

When the victim was punched in the face near the Slater Street intersection, he slumped to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect continued his assault.

His injuries to his head and face were taken to the hospital, although they are not believed to be life threatening.

Another 32-year-old guy was assaulted while attempting to stop the attack, and his face was lacerated.

An investigation is underway, and surveillance cameras and witness interviews have been conducted in the vicinity.

“The investigation is at its early stages, and a number of lines of inquiry are being pursued,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“We know the area around Bold Street/Slater Street would have been crowded at the time, and I’d like to hear from anyone who observed the incident or its aftermath.

“This type of behavior will not be condoned, and we will do everything in our power to discover and prosecute the person or people involved.

“I urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000598577.