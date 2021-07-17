Two guys have been arrested for allegedly abusing England players in a discriminatory manner.

Following England’s Euro 2020 loss to Italy on Sunday, two individuals were arrested on suspicion of sending racially insulting tweets to England players.

After missing penalties in the shoot-out, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka all received horrible online abuse.

A 50-year-old man from Powick, near Worcester, was arrested and released on suspicion of inciting racial hate, according to West Mercia Police.

After stealing Haribo sweets, a 25-year-old man was ordered back to prison.

The news comes after a man in his 60s, also from West Mercia, was detained on suspicion of making racist postings on Facebook.

He has likewise been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Both men allege that their accounts were hacked, with one claiming that his password was “very simple and easy to guess.”

The authorities started looking into the posts when another Facebook user contacted them.

“We encourage individuals to make these reports and are delighted with the speed with which we have been able to deal with this incident,” Worcester Police Inspector Pete Nightingale said.

“We are continuing to work with the local football community and have established relationships with local clubs to ensure that this behavior is correctly addressed.”

“We want to be quite clear – we have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination in any form, including online abuse,” said Chief Inspector Mark Reilly. We will look into the reports and take appropriate action.”