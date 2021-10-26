Two gunmen alternate shooting a man at a barbershop: Terrifying footage shows.

Surveillance footage released by local police shows two unidentified gunmen taking turns killing a guy inside a barber shop in the Bronx, New York City, as two other individuals in the business watched in panic and took cover. During the shooting, the gunmen used the same weapon.

The 22-year-old victim, who has not been identified by officials, was seen sitting in a chair on Friday evening. According to the New York Post, a man in a white shirt entered the shop and shot the victim first, followed by another gunman in a black hoodie who shot the victim in the leg. Authorities stated the incident happened at the 13 Barber Shop on East Gun Hill Road in Norwood.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the barber shop at the time of the shooting, but a barber and a customer can be seen in the video trying to take shelter shortly after the victim was shot and fell off the chair and onto the floor. The sufferer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is currently in stable condition.

The first suspect was described as having a “thin frame” and was last seen wearing a black balaclava, white t-shirt, black long sleeve shirt, dark-colored leggings, and white sneakers, according to police.

The second suspect was described as having the same physique as the first and was last seen “wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black trousers, and white sneakers,” according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV. The attackers ran northward towards Kings College Place after shooting the victim.

According to the New York Daily News, police claimed Sunday that the victim recently switched groups from the Bloods to the Crips, however they added that it is unknown whether the movement in allegiance transformed the victim into a target.

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Hotline can be reached at 1-800-577-8477 with information about the accident and the suspects.