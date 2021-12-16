Two groundskeepers bravely save an owl caught in a baseball net

.

Two New York high school groundskeepers were seen on camera bravely rescuing an owl ensnared in a baseball net at a school.

After a jogger discovered the exhausted bird stuck in the net, groundskeepers Blaise Addeo and Brian Faller from Walt Whitman High School in Long Island hurried to the rescue.

“They were under no obligation to approach that bird… The video demonstrates how caring and sympathetic my people are “Kevin O’Shaughnessy, the head of grounds for South Huntington, told WABC.

The owl’s claws became trapped in the baseball net, according to footage from the incident. Addeo draped a cloth over the owl, and the two men set about freeing it. Faller and Addeo carefully and patiently released each of the bird’s legs so as not to damage it. The bird appeared to be exhausted and did not engage in any combat with the two groundskeepers.

The bird was believed to have spent the whole night and much of the next day caught in the net, according to school officials.

Faller told Patch, “To be honest, I didn’t even think twice about it.” “It was almost as though it was a reflex. ‘Let’s get this guy out of here,’ for example.” After being set free, the bird took off instantly. According to WABC, it appeared to be in good condition.

O’Shaughnessy thinks the incident will teach the baseball team a lesson, and he wants them to roll and knot their nets in the future.

“We’re an educational institution, and my intention was to pass this on to educate people to think about what they’re doing and put in that extra effort,” O’Shaughnessy said, according to Patch. “I hope that people will watch this movie and realize that there is a wide variety of wildlife out there, and that what we do in our daily lives has an impact on nature.” The school district praised the groundskeepers’ efforts and expressed gratitude for their dedication.

“We are extremely grateful to Addeo and Faller for their heroic efforts in rescuing the owl and for continuing to assist us in keeping our district grounds clean and safe,” O’Shaughnessy said.