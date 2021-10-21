Two Florida teachers have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the wrong house and shooting a resident after a night out on the town.

Two Florida elementary school physical education teachers were jailed after they entered a home by mistake after a night of heavy drinking. The male resident was pursued and shot by one of the teachers.

Darius Cohen, 26, and Akkua Hallback, 27, went to an apartment complex where a lady whom Hallback had met earlier that day lived after a night out on Oct. 10. Around 4:40 a.m., Cohen and Hallback entered one of the Vero Beach residences, thinking it belonged to the woman.

One of them climbed into bed with the male resident, his wife, and their infant after entering the residence, while the other teacher went to the bathroom.

“After midnight, nothing nice happens,” Sheriff Eric Flowers remarked at a press conference, according to WANE. “These two men are going out, drinking at these bars, and by 4 a.m., they’re in a shooting,” the officer explained.

According to investigators, both teachers believed they were inside the residence of the woman they had visited earlier.

According to the site, “Mr. Hallback went in and got back in the bed he assumed was the young lady’s bed, but it was actually the couple’s bed.”

“Initially, it was the wife who heard them. And she started yelling his name, which alerted her husband “WPTV received a statement from Flowers. He said, “That’s when he addressed the one who was on the bed and tried to keep them calm because of the youngsters in the house.”

The male resident walked both of the inebriated suspects out, but once they were outside, Cohen got into a fight with the owner. Cohen pursued the victim and shot him four times. According to the arrest report, one of the shots hit the victim in the back.

The victim dashed to the residence of a friend and dialed 911. According to police, he suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The two teachers were later detained by police on the spot.

According to David Moore, the administrator of the school system, both men were sacked from their teaching duties last week.

Hallback is accused with possession of a controlled drug, while Cohen is charged with attempted criminal murder.